Part of dilapidated building collapses in Thane; no one injured

A slab of a three-storey dilapidated building, Bomara Niwas, in Thane city collapsed during the early hours on Saturday. The building, located in Talao Pali, had been vacated months ago so there was no casualty.

“It was an old ground-plus-three structure. A huge part of a slab collapsed around 12.40am on Saturday. No one was injured as the building had been vacated a few months ago because it was in a very dilapidated condition,” said an official from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane, who did not wish to be named.



The RDMC team reached the spot soon after the incident. “The building will be demolished soon by the civic body,” the official added.