Partly cloudy sky today, rain to return from nov 6, says IMD

mumbai

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:40 IST

After unseasonal rain on Friday, the city witnessed bright conditions throughout the day followed by a partly-cloudy sky on Saturday evening. India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a partly-cloudy sky for Sunday.

While cyclone Kyarr weakened to a weather depression on Saturday, cyclone Maha is expected to move towards Gujarat next week. The weather bureau has predicted light to moderate rain from November 6 evening till November 8.

On Friday evening, the city and suburbs recorded 46.3mm rain over 24 hours, which is the highest 24-hour November rainfall in a decade.

On Saturday, the suburbs recorded 33.1 degrees Celsius (1.3 degree Celsius below normal) while 32.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in south Mumbai (1.8 degree Celsius below normal). Night temperature was close to the normal mark in the suburbs and 1.5 degrees Celsius below normal in south Mumbai.