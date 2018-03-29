Passengers evacuated from Mumbai metro after technical snag at WEH station

A technical fault at the Western Express Highway station of the Mumbai Metro-1 resulted in evacuation of passengers at the station around 12pm on Thursday.

According to the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), the door of a rail was not closing, owing to which, passengers were asked to exit the station.

“The rail is now at the depot and passengers were asked to take the next train,” a spokesperson from MMOPL said.

More details are awaited.