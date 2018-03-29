 Passengers evacuated from Mumbai metro after technical snag at WEH station | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 29, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Passengers evacuated from Mumbai metro after technical snag at WEH station

The door of a rail was not closing, owing to which, passengers were asked to exit the station.

mumbai Updated: Mar 29, 2018 13:30 IST
HT Correspondent
The rail has been sent to the depot.
The rail has been sent to the depot. (HT File/Representational Image )

A technical fault at the Western Express Highway station of the Mumbai Metro-1 resulted in evacuation of passengers at the station around 12pm on Thursday.

According to the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), the door of a rail was not closing, owing to which, passengers were asked to exit the station.

“The rail is now at the depot and passengers were asked to take the next train,” a spokesperson from MMOPL said.

More details are awaited.

tags

more from mumbai
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you