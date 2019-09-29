Pastor rapes woman for 1 yr in Vasai, held

mumbai

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 00:45 IST

Vasai gaon police on Friday arrested a 45-year-old pastor of a prayer centre for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman since August 2018. Claiming to cure her, the accused would take the survivor to various resorts in Vasai and rape her. The incident came to light when the woman’s relative spotted her and the pastor leaving a resort.

The accused ran a prayer centre where he offered people cures to various ailments.

The victim had been diagnosed with depression and her parents had visited the centre in August 2018, seeking a cure.

“The pastor would allegedly hypnotise the victim and would claim that he was her ‘guru’ [spiritual leader] and a messenger of God. The man would tell the woman that if she disobeyed his orders, God would curse her,” said Bhaskar Pukle, senior inspector of Vasai gaon police station. “He would then rape her and later threaten her not to tell anyone.”

In August 2019, a relative saw the pastor and the woman leaving a resort, and when he accosted them, the woman revealed the details to him.

“The survivor approached us and we registered a complaint against the man under sections 354 (outrage woman’s modesty), 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested him on Friday. He was produced before Vasai court and remanded in police custody till October 1,” said Pukhle.

Hearing of the alleged rape, people from Panchubunder destroyed the property at the prayer centre and smashed some vehicles.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 00:45 IST