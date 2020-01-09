Pawar to join Sinha’s yatra

mumbai

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 00:29 IST

NCP chief Sharad Pawar will flag off and join the ‘Gandhi Shanti Yatra’ from Mumbai on Thursday. The 22-day long yatra will commence from Gateway of India against NRC (National Register of Citizens) and NPR (National Population Register) that are proposed by the central government. Pawar will flag off the yatra at 10am and will also participate in it. “NCP workers and office bearers should participate in it,” said the NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik. The decision was announced after Sinha met Pawar on Wednesday afternoon. HTC