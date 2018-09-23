Pay toll from Monday in Thane, brace for traffic congestion

Toll-free days are over for Thane commuters.

The toll collections at the Anandnagar and LBS toll booths will begin from Monday — a month after it was waived because of bad roads and the Mumbra bypass repair work.

After protests from residents, motorists and activists, the state government had waived off the tolls at Anandnagar, LBS and Airoli toll plazas for one month up to Ganeshotsav.

Jayant Mhaiskar, chairman and managing director of MEP Infra, which manages the toll, said, “As per the state government’s directives, the toll collection at Mulund and Airoli toll plazas will resume from Monday.”

The exemption of toll had eased traffic in the city to some extent.

Motorists fear that traffic congestion will worsen from Monday after toll collection begins. The demand for exemption of toll has again gained momentum in the city.

Kasber Augustine, founder of Thane Citizen’s Forum, said, “We have being campaigning against toll since before the Assembly elections. We do not want toll. We will gauge the situation next week. If there is any hindrance to smooth flow of traffic, we will launch a massive agitation against toll. People are suffering mental and physical stress due to long hours of traffic congestion.”

The residents want toll to be waived off completely.

Shilpa Bhat, one of the founders of the Road Commuters Forum, said, “We have decided to wait and see the impact of toll on traffic.”

Sagar Dani, 38, a resident of Kasarvadavli, Ghodbunder, said, “We do not want toll unless we know what we are paying for. People commuting to Navi Mumbai have to pay in two toll booths from Thane. We want the toll to be removed permanently. Thane is a part of Mumbai so we should not be made to pay toll for bad roads.”

Dani drives to Powai from Ghodbunder for work daily.

Politicos back residents’ demand

The toll collection during monsoon has met with lot of opposition from the local NCP and Sena politicians. The NCP had staged a protest at the Anandnagar toll plaza and asked motorists to not pay toll.

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad said, “Toll should be exempted for two more months, until all the roads damaged during monsoon are repaired. The potholes on the roads are still there and there is no major improvement in the traffic situation. If toll collection worsens traffic situation from Monday, we will forcefully close the toll collections at the Anandnagar toll naka.”

Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had written to the state government in August demanding stopping toll collection.

Sarnaik said, “We do not want toll as it leads to major traffic congestion in Thane. The work on Kopri bridge is on while Metro work will start from October 1. The toll will only add to the woes of the motorists. The state should completely stop the toll or shift it towards Mulund. I have decided to table a calling attention motion in the upcoming Assembly session to waiver the toll.”

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 00:15 IST