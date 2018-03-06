 Severe traffic jam after truck gets stuck under bridge, blocks road near Gandhi Market in Sion | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

Severe traffic jam after truck gets stuck under bridge, blocks road near Gandhi Market in Sion

The incident occurred around 5am when the truck was on its way to Dadar from Chembur

mumbai Updated: Mar 06, 2018 10:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Motorists heading towards south Mumbai were stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic on Tuesday morning.
Motorists heading towards south Mumbai were stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic on Tuesday morning. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

Motorists travelling towards south Mumbai were stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic at King’s Circle, Sion, on Tuesday morning. The chaos started after a container truck got stuck under a bridge at Gandhi Market. The incident occurred around 5am when the vehicle was on its way to Dadar from Chembur.

The container truck that got stuck below the bridge at Gandhi Market. (Kunal Patil/HT)

For more than five hours now, the traffic police have been trying to remove the container that has got stuck beneath the bridge.

Officials said the incident led to a jam during the morning peak hours. “We are trying to remove the truck. Traffic has been diverted to the second lane,” said a traffic police personnel from Matunga traffic unit, who did not wish to be named.

