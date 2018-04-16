Peddler arrested in Mumbai with 1kg heroin worth Rs6.5-crore

The anti-narcotic cell of the Mumbai crime branch has arrested a 40-year-old man with 4.1kg of heroin worth Rs6.15 crore.

This is one of the biggest heroin seizures in Mumbai.

Mangilal Kajodmal Meghwal was caught while transporting six consignments. The ANC is trying to find out the source of the drug.

The ANC got a tip-off about heroin smuggling in Mumbai after they arrested two people in Worli in October last year. The smugglers allegedly procured the drug from a flea market, called Bhawani Mandi in Pachpahar town of Jhalawar district in Rajasthan.

Meghwal is a resident of Ramganj Mandi taluka of Kota district in Rajasthan. According to ANC’s Bandra unit, they caught Meghwal near Bahu Uddeshiy Chikitsalay at Matunga (West) on Saturday. They said he was going to deliver the consignment to a peddler from south Mumbai. “The accused is in police custody till April 18. We are now interrogating him to find out about the peddler from south Mumbai and the source of the consignment in Rajasthan,” said Shivdeep Lande, deputy commissioner of police (ANC).

Meghwal told the officers that he was just a carrier and had delivered similar consignments around five times via train and bus routes in Mumbai. “Meghwal said he resides with his father and gets around Rs25,000 per delivery once a month. He is well-versed with Mumbai’s geography. This indicates that he had been a carrier for several years,” said an ANC official.

“We got the name and details of the main accused after arresting two people in October. However, the kingpin is yet to be traced. We suspect that the drug is being supplied from Pakistan,” said the official.