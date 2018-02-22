People power pushes BMC to clean up, beautify Mumbai’s Pali Hill

Bandra’s posh Pali Hill has now become a model for the rest of the suburbs in more ways than one.

In response to a plea by its residents last week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started a cleanliness and beautification drive in the locality.

On the cards: Better and safer roads, painted and numbered trees, coloured flowerbeds and effective pest control, all within a matter of days.

Madhu Poplai of the Pali Hill Residents’ Association said, “Earlier, there was no coordination between the different departments of the Bandra West ward. Maintenance, garden, solid waste management and other departments were working in isolation, with no communication between them. If the trees were trimmed, the green waste would not be picked up for several days. Pest control fogging was not being done at dusk and dawn.”

Residents said they met with civic officials a week ago and discussed what needed to be done.

Assistant municipal commissioner Sharad Ughade said, “We are now working on various levels together. The beautification drive will be on for another 7-8 days. Then, we will select other localities in Bandra and emulate the process.”

Residents have also taken a strong stance with the BMC against pet littering.

“We recently put up posters across Pali Hill to help curb littering,” said Poplai. An official of the solid waste management department said the area has several pet owners and needed more vigilance.

An “I love Mumbai” installation on Pali Mala Road is one of the new attractions in the locality.

Also, in an effort to minimise the waste going to dumping ground and to create cost-efficient energy, a waste-to-energy plant will soon be put up at Pali Hill reservoir. The plant will convert 1 metric tonne of the locality’s bio-waste into energy. This shall power 50-60 LED streetlights in Pali Hill and thus reduce costs for the BMC. Officials said the plant would be installed next month.