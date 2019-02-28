Pharmacy graduate uses bitcoin to buy drugs to send abroad; held

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has found that a 29-year-old man charged with violating the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was using Bitcoin to buy drugs that he would send abroad to be sold without prescription. One Bitcoin is valued at approximately Rs 2,70,232.

Irfan Khan, a Bachelor of pharmacy (B Pharm) graduate, was arrested on February 21 for allegedly sending psychotropic drugs in the form of tablets to the United States of America and Australia. “Khan, who was aware of the drugs due to his qualification, was involved in sending controlled drugs such as Diazepam and Clonazepam. His uncle, who assisted him, is at large,” said an NCB officer requesting anonymity. “The orders were taken through website or through word of mouth to be supplied to US and Australia.” NCB officials believe Khan’s uncle, Abdul Kader Khan, is an Australian resident.

Acting on a tip-off, Khan was arrested on February 21 and is currently under judicial custody. He has been charged under relevant sections of the NDPS act.

While tracing Khan’s financial details, the NCB found Khan had used Bitcoin to buy drugs online for the past five months. Especially for drugs sourced through the dark web, cryptocurrency offers anonymity since tracking users is difficult, said an NCB official. An investigation is underway to find out if Khan had more collaborators.

The agency had seized 50 grams of Diazepam tablets from Khan. The prescription drug is usually prescribed as a sedative to patients suffering from anxiety and exhibiting alcohol withdrawal symptoms. Diazepam is listed as a psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act and its various combinations with other chemicals are also banned by the Union ministry of health and family welfare. Khan has been charged under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and is currently in judicial custody.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 10:57 IST