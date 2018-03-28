Pipeline bursts in Mumbai’s Borivli, water supply restored

A 72-inch water pipeline burst near Chikoowadi in Borivli West on Monday night left the road inundated for several hours.

Locals said the water gushed up to a height of at least two floors.

“There is no sign of external damage to the pipeline. The entire manhole cover gushed out due to water pressure,” said Ashok Tawadia, chief engineer of the hydraulic department.

No injuries were reported since the incident occurred late in the night.

An official from the hydraulic department said that the repair work was completed on Tuesday around 5pm and the water supply was restored by Wednesday morning.

“We had arranged for additional water supply line for the area on Tuesday afternoon to minimise inconvenience to citizens,” said Tawadia.

Last year, two children died after a 72-inch pipeline burst opposite Bandra terminus.