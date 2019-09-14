Piyush Goyal wants Railways to devise plan to unclog bridges leading to Metro stations in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 00:31 IST

Following complaints of overcrowding on railway foot overbridges (FoB) leading to Ghatkopar and Andheri Metro stations, Union railway minister Piyush Goyal has directed the Central and the Western Railway (CR, WR) to prepare a plan to de-congest the railway stations’ premises and the bridges.

The action plan will be submitted to Goyal’s office before being implemented at Ghatkopar and Andheri railway stations. Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai North East constituency, Manoj Kotak, had raised the issue with Goyal.

“With the connectivity of Railways and Metro at Ghatkopar, passenger rush has increased at the railway station. The divisional railway managers of CR and WR will prepare a plan and check what infrastructure can be introduced. “The plan should be prepared in 30 days and after the election, both the advanced facilities at Andheri and Ghatkopar will be inaugurated,” said Goyal.

Kotak, along with CR officials, visited Ghatkopar railway station on Friday. He said the rush of passengers exiting from the Metro station and converging on Ghatkopar railway platform is chaotic. “Platform number one that opens up on the road is very narrow with very little space for the hundreds of passengers to walk,” said Kotak.

Passengers had also tweeted their complaints to Goyal. “Take up the issue of overcrowding during weekdays and the need for introduction of additional 2 coaches in Metro. There is a stampede like situation every day at Ghatkopar metro and Railway station in the morning.” tweeted @Rinkesh_Shah_.

Goyal on Friday also flagged off Rajdhani Express (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, New Delhi), which will now operate with increased frequency. The express train, which used to ply twice a week, will now operate four times. “Rajdhani from CSMT has a lot of demand and Railways is also working on introducing the train five days a week,” said Goyal.

The Union minister also inaugurated three foot overbridges at Khar Road and Vile Parle railway stations, one building for the Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT), two escalators at Lower Parel, and WiFi facility for 29 railway stations in the city.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 00:31 IST