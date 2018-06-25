Plastic ban: Steer clear of banned items to avoid fine, say hospitals

Medical colleges and hospitals in the city are complementing the civic body’s and activists’ efforts, to ensure patients and their relatives kick the old habit.

Over the weekend, security and cleaning employees at hospitals have been informing patients and their relatives about the plastic ban and penalty. Mostly, patients’ relatives use plastic bags to carry case reports, medicines, juice and food.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it will start penalising individual violators from Monday. For the first offence, the fine is Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 for a second offence. A third offence will attract a fine of Rs 25,000 and/or a three-month jail.

“We understand and respect the policy decision. But if we start pulling up people in emergency situations for using plastic bags and start penalising them outright, it won’t be in the best interest of patient care. That’s why we have asked security officials to inform patients’ relatives to not use plastic bags to avoid any trouble,” said a senior doctor from Nair Hospital, Bombay Central.

Officials from KEM Hospital have instructed the security personnel at the entry gate to not allow plastic bags. “We have formed a small team of security and cleaning staff to inspect and inform the in-patient wards to not use plastic bags. Officials from F/South ward will keep visiting the hospital to ensure smooth implementation,” said Dr Avinash Supe, dean, KEM Hospital.

Meanwhile, medicine stores near hospitals are selling drugs wrapped in paper envelopes or cloth bags, but they are charging extra for the alternatives.

“We have cloth bags of three sizes costing Rs 2, Rs 3 and Rs 5. Single items are given in home-made paper envelopes,” said a chemist from National Medical, Parel.