Plastic collection centres a hit among Navi Mumabi residents

The statewide plastic ban, which came into effect from June 23, seems to have garnered a positive response from citizens. Those manning the plastic collection centres set up by civic body said citizens have been dumping plastic waste.

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) too has set up collection centres at Kharghar, Kamothe, Kalamboli and Panvel. Those living in these nodes have been asked to deposit plastic waste at ward offices in their areas from where in it would be collected by the PCMC for disposal.

Tejaswini Galande from PCMC, who is coordinating with those managing the collection centres, said, “People have been asked to deposit plastic at collection centres. We have even offered to collect, if the waste is in bulk. People can call on the helpline. Moreover, action is being taken against retailers and traders for the past 45 days. Now, the vigilance has been upped after the state imposed a blanket ban on plastic.”

PCMC has organised an exhibition-cum-guidance programme at Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium on July 3.

Displayed at the event will be alternatives to plastic, what is banned and what is not. Also, a two-hour will highlight the initiatives taken by the state to get rid of plastic waste and how to use alternatives to save the environment.

Municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, “We will see that plastic ban is implemented successfully and those flouting the norm are brought to book. Malls have switched to paper and cloth bag, but we will keep a tight vigil so that they don’t flout the norms. Local retailers are also on our radar. Although we have said earlier that common people will not be harassed, we expect them to cooperate and utilise collection centres to get rid of plastic at home, which will be sent for recycling.”

While residents have already switched to cloth and paper bags, bigger housing societies in the city have started bulk collection for which they are seeking help from NGOs and civic officials responsible for disposing of plastic waste.

Collection centres in Panvel, Kamothe, Kharghar and Kalamboli are receiving numerous calls and collecting vast amount of plastic daily, said those manning these. Fearing hefty fines fine, shop owners and retailers are doing their bit by refusing to cater to the demands of those asking for plastic bags.

Hotel association takes stand

To ensure that the ban is a success, city hotels are set to use reusable steel containers for making home deliveries.

Dayanand Shetty, president of Navi Mumbai Hotel Association (NMHA), said, “The exhibition by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on alternatives to plastic for delivery was not helpful, as it failed to provide us with feasible options. We decide to something on our own so that the business doesn’t suffer.”

He said they have no option but to use steel containers to deliver food, for which hotel will charge ₹200 as refundable deposit for the containers.

“A plan is being worked out so that we reach a consensus,” he said.