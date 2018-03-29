Plastic manufacturers to move court over Maharashtra ban

After opposing the Maharashtra government’s ban on several plastic items, the All India Plastic Manufacturers Association (AIPMA) is preparing to challenge the ban in the court of law. AIPMA has termed the ban as impractical and unrealistic, and claimed that it is not the solution to the problem of pollution.

While imposing the ban on plastic and thermocol items, the state government for the first time also banned their manufacture, which according to AIPMA will impact the industry drastically.

AIPMA has demanded a detailed environment impact assessment (EIA) study to ascertain the impact of plastic and other alternatives on the environment. The study will clarify the real environmental impact of plastic as well as those materials suggested as alternatives to plastic, said Hiten Bheda, president AIPMA.

It will give a scientific basis to the argument that plastic does not harm the environment when handled responsibly, and serves as the best alternative to paper, glass, cloth and metal, Bheda added.

“We have been trying to persuade the government that the ban is not the only solution to environmental issues. The basic issue is littering and collection of plastic items, which can be sorted out through a joint effort by all stakeholders. We will now wait for a few days in the hope that the government will make changes in the notification, failing which we will be left with no choice but to challenge the ban in court,” Bheda said.

Jayesh Rambhia, ex-president AIPMA said littering is the main problem in the environment, which cannot be overcome without the support of the government. “You cannot punish the entire industry for the fault of a few people who were manufacturing banned plastic bags of less than 50 microns,” Rambhia said.

According to the knowledge paper released by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the plastic sector in Maharashtra is a vital sector for economic and industrial development accounts for around 35% of the state GDP. The annual turnover of plastic products is Rs50,000 crore. The ban would result in the shutting down of 2,150 units leading to a revenue loss of around Rs8,400 crore, AIPMA said.