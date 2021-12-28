e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / PMC Bank scam: After ED summons Varsha Raut, Shiv Sena shows support

PMC Bank scam: After ED summons Varsha Raut, Shiv Sena shows support

Maharashtra Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray calls ED notice politically motivated

mumbai Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 13:05 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Sanjay Raut.
Sanjay Raut.(HT Archive)
         

A day after Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued summons to Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena rallied behind the leader. State minister and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray expressed the government’s support and called the notice politically motivated.

“This is all political. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is not afraid of any such notice,” said Aaditya Thackeray, who is also a Cabinet minister in the MVA ministry.

Varsha Raut has been summoned by the ED on December 29 reportedly in connection with a multi-crore scam in Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.

Also Read: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha summoned by ED in PMC Bank scam case

Sanjay Raut has, however, denied receiving any notice from the ED, and instead taunted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said, “I have sent my man to the BJP office to collect the notice,” said Sanjay Raut.

The central agency has reportedly found a link of transactions between the accounts of Varsha Raut and Pravin Raut, one of the directors of Guruashish Constructions Private Limited, who was arrested recently in connection with the scam.

BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said Sanjay Raut should not fear if he is innocent. “This is just a notice and there is nothing to fear if he has not done anything,” said Fadnavis.

State home minister Anil Deshmukh has condemned the notice. “Anyone who opposes the BJP or their policies is targeted. Such a witch hunt was never seen in Maharashtra politics before,” said Deshmukh.

tags
top news
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Army chief Gen Naravane leaves for South Korea on a three-day visit
Army chief Gen Naravane leaves for South Korea on a three-day visit
Chinese team in Nepal makes a peace offering to PM Oli. He doesn’t bite
Chinese team in Nepal makes a peace offering to PM Oli. He doesn’t bite
Centre identifies 10 labs for monitoring genomic variations in Sars-CoV-2
Centre identifies 10 labs for monitoring genomic variations in Sars-CoV-2
Covid-19 vaccination: 4 states to conduct two-day dry run from today
Covid-19 vaccination: 4 states to conduct two-day dry run from today
PM Modi flags off India’s first driverless train on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line
PM Modi flags off India’s first driverless train on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line
Amit Shah pays tributes to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary
Amit Shah pays tributes to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary
‘People’s rights being trampled upon’: Sonia Gandhi on Congress’ foundation day
‘People’s rights being trampled upon’: Sonia Gandhi on Congress’ foundation day
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEIndia vs Australia LivePM ModiFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In