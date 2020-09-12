e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Pocso Act applies only when a child is harassed with sexual intent: Bombay HC

Pocso Act applies only when a child is harassed with sexual intent: Bombay HC

mumbai Updated: Sep 12, 2020 23:52 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
         

The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday granted anticipatory bail to a Pune resident booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for tearing off the clothes of a minor girl during a scuffle. The court said the provisions of the law are applicable only when a child is harassed with sexual intent.

“In order to attract the provisions of the Pocso Act, 2012, it is necessary to commit an act of harassment with sexual intent,” said justice Bharati Dangre while granting pre-arrest bail to Ravindra Khude.

Khude was booked on the basis of a 17-year-old girl’s complaint on August 1.

The judge noted the reading of the first information reports (FIRs) by the parties in the case against each other suggested petty rivalry between two families. Dangre said on account of some petty reasons, there was verbal altercation over some trivial issues. It aggravated and resulted into a scuffle, added Dangre.

top news
SII told to seek fresh clearance for Covid-19 vaccine trials
SII told to seek fresh clearance for Covid-19 vaccine trials
Afghan peace talks with Taliban begin
Afghan peace talks with Taliban begin
Paneer thali to chicken biryani likely to be on menu this monsoon session
Paneer thali to chicken biryani likely to be on menu this monsoon session
HC to reduce physical benches in view of rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi
HC to reduce physical benches in view of rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi
Govt takes stock as Covid-19 cases still high
Govt takes stock as Covid-19 cases still high
Covid-19 pandemic may last until 2021-end, cautions Anthony Fauci
Covid-19 pandemic may last until 2021-end, cautions Anthony Fauci
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In