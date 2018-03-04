Police arrest history-sheeter,foil plan to kill criminal in Thane

A 27-year-old man was arrested on February 28 by the Thane Anti-Extortion Cell after he attempted to kill a man for slapping him in the presence of his mother three years ago at Bhandup.

The accused, Sandesh Bhiraghunath Dubey, 27, is a history-sheeter. He was externed in 2016 for two years by the Mumbai police from Mumbai and Thane.

However, on the afternoon of February 28, when Dubey had come to Thane, officials from the Anti-Extortion Cell nabbed him. They also seized a country made revolver and five live bullets from Dubey.

During investigations, Dubey confessed that he had come to Thane to sell the revolver, but wanted to kill a man named Sanjay Singh, 35, who used to reside in Mumbai previously.

Pradeep Sharma, senior police inspector from the Thane Anti Extortion Cell said, “Dubey said that he had bought this revolver from Uttar Pradesh to kill Singh. Dubey was angry at Singh for slapping him and planned to kill Singh soon. Both Singh and Dubey are criminals, and have many cases registered on them.”

Inspector Sharma added, “On further investigations, Dubey said that after killing Singh, he wanted to sell the country made revolver, so that he would not be suspected. He came to Thane to make a deal to sell the revolver. We laid a trap after we received his whereabouts and caught him.”

Dubey has six offences, including an attempt to murder charge previously registered against him. He was produced in court and was remanded in police custody till March 6.