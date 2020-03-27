Police book 3,411 for violating orders issued to contain Covid-19 spread

mumbai

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 01:02 IST

Since restrictions were imposed by the Maharashtra government for preventing the spread of Covid-19 over the fortnight, state police has booked of 3,411 people for violating various orders.

“Over the past fortnight, we have registered a total of 3,411 casevs under IPC section 188 across the state for against people for violating orders taken out in order to prevent the outbreak of Covid-19,” said Milind Bharambe, special inspector general, law and order, Maharashtra.

These offences have been registered for various reasons including violation of home quarantine rules, keeping hotels and other eateries open, operating pan shops and other shops which are not included in essential services but were still operating, unlawful assembly of five or more people in one place, use of vehicles by people which are not included in essential services and hawkers. Bharambe said, “We will continue to crack down on people who violate the orders.”

Exercise caution while browsing

The city’s police department has recommended people exercise caution while browsing websites that seek donations or sell sanitisers and surgical masks in light of the outbreak of Covid-19. Some of these are using malware to steal personal data, which may be used to carry out financial fraud at a later stage.

According to an advisory issued by the ministry of home affairs on March 24 (Tuesday), “Some cyber fraudsters are spreading a malware link, a so-called Coronavirus app like Spymax, Corona live 1.1, etc, which when opened steals confidential data from receiver’s phone.” Deputy commissioner of police (cyber) Vishal Thakur said, “Though we have not yet received any official complaint, we have learnt that other law enforcing agencies and police units are receiving complaints, which indicate cybercriminals are taking advantage of the situation and are coming up with new modus operandi.”

DCP Thakur said the police are monitoring the spread of rumours regarding Covid-19 on social media. “Content with fake and unreliable information is being pulled down from social media platforms.,” he said.