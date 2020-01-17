e-paper
Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Police extern man from Bhandup, play drum to announce it

mumbai Updated: Jan 17, 2020 23:32 IST
Pratik Salunke
In a surprise for Bhandup residents, a police team on Tuesday took to playing a drum to announce the externment of a 23-year-old history-sheeter in his presence.

The accused, Atish alias Sidhu Bharat Kadam, has been booked in multiple cases related to assault. Despite repeated attempts to stop him, Kadam continued to pick fights and create a terror situation in the area. “We took preventive actions but there was no improvement, following which we decided to extern him out of city limits,” said Shyam Shinde, senior inspector, Bhandup police station.

Kadam was externed out of city limits under section 56 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, which mentions “beat of drum”. The Act states that “the said [concerned] officer may, by an order in writing duly served on him or by beat of drum or otherwise as he thinks fit direct such person [accused] or immigrant so to conduct himself as shall seem necessary in order to prevent violence and alarm”.

While externment is common in the city, playing of such drums in unheard of, as rarely any police station follows it.

Bhandup police brought Kadam to the area where he lives in the day and also arranged for a drummer to play the traditional tasha (a type of kettle drum). After playing of drums, a policeman announced that Kadam has been externed from the jurisdiction of the city, suburbs and Thane district for two years. The policeman appealed to locals to inform Bhandup police station if they spot Kadam. “The announcement was made so that people would report to us if he violates the order,” said Shinde.

