Police form 3 special teams to stop people from stepping out

mumbai

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:25 IST

The Mumbai Police on Sunday lodged 199 FIRs against people for violating lockdown orders. Of these cases, 77 (almost 39%) were reported from the central region which has the maximum Covid-19 cases in the city.

To ensure the pandemic does not spread further, police in central region have made special teams specifically to stop and, if need be, arrest people found loitering and roaming unnecessarily.

“We have formed three special police teams in our police station only to stop people who are violating the norms and are unnecessarily roaming on roads. We are lodging FIRs against such people and are also using loud speakers to raise awareness on social distancing,” said Sukhlal Varpe, senior inspector, Worli police station.

Central region covers areas from Byculla to Ghatkopar, Mumbai Central to Matunga as well as Dharavi, Shahu Nagar, Kurla, Sion, Antop Hill and Wadala Truck Terminal. Approximately 550 Covid-19 patients are from these areas. BMC has marked a number of areas in this region as containment zones.

As these areas have a number of big slums like Dharavi, Nagpada, Jijamata Nagar, Worli Koliwada, which have a common toilet system, crammed lanes and market areas, the police here are finding it difficult to maintain social distancing.

A senior police officer from the region said,” The chances of community spread is high in slums. So we have served notices under Criminal Procedure Code and taken action under the Bombay Police Act against thousands of people asking them not to indulge in any unlawful activity and to stop them from loitering. The State Reserve Police Force platoon has been effective and drones are being used for monitoring.”

Of the 77 FIRs filed on Sunday in central region, 71 are for gathering in one place. The remaining six FIRs are against shops which were operating despite being counted in non-essential services. No one is allowed to use their vehicle unless emergency.

Of the 199 cases filed across the city, 179 (90%) are for gathering in one place while rest are for illegal use of vehicles and keeping shops open. A total of 281 people were booked and 215 people were arrested on Sunday.

Apart from central region, 45 FIRs were reported from western suburbs (Bandra to Jogeshwari), which has the most Covid-19 cases after central region, followed by 42 in eastern suburbs, 29 in north region (Goregaon to Dahisar) and six cases in south Mumbai, which has reported less than fifty Covid-19 cases.

7 police personnel test positive in state

According to the Maharashtra Police, a total of seven police personnel (two officers, one each from Mumbai and Thane, and five constables, four from Mumbai and another from Mumbai railway) have tested positive for Covid-19. Another 47 personnel from across the state (five officers and 42 constables) have been home quarantined.

In one of the cases, a 35-year-old beat marshal from Bangur Nagar police station, which covers the area between Goregaon (West) and Malad (West), tested positive and got himself admitted to Seven Hills hospital in Andheri (East) on Sunday. The constable took to Twitter to complain that doctors were not paying attention to him.

The constable was at home since April 7 as he was having fever. “He lived alone in Naigaon police quarters in Dadar (East). His building has been sealed and BMC will be checking other people in the area for symptoms,” said Vinod Kamble, senior inspector, Bhoiwada police station.

88 WhatsApp admins booked

“A total of 183 cases are registered across the state for fake news, rumours and hate speech including 88 cases against WhatsApp admins for circulating hate speech and fake news. About 37 people have been arrested and another 114 accused have been identified,” said Balsing Rajput, SP, Maharashtra Cyber.

40,242 FIRs in state

A total of 40,242 FIRs have been registered in Maharashtra till Monday morning. 509 people are booked for violating home quarantine orders.

Most FIRs were reported from Pune city, Ahmednagar, Nashik city, Nagpur city Mumbai city Pimpri Chinchwad and Solapur city, Kolhapur and Pune rural.

A total of 65,646 calls related to Covid-19 were received on police helpline 100 in Maharashtra including 17,396 from Mumbai. A total of 26,474 vehicles have been seized and ₹1.43 crore has been collected in fines.

(With inputs from Jayprakash Naidu)