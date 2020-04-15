e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Police helpline got 300 calls from migrants since lockdown began

Police helpline got 300 calls from migrants since lockdown began

mumbai Updated: Apr 15, 2020 23:53 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu
Hindustantimes
         

Around 300 calls, averaging to about 10 to 20 per day, have been received on number 100 from migrant labourers in need of food and shelter since the lockdown came into effect, said Mumbai Police on Wednesday.

When asked what measures police is taking to ensure there is no repeat of the recent Bandra like situation, where nearly 2,000 migrant labourers gathered on Tuesday demanding to be sent back home, Pranaya Ashok, DCP (operations) and spokesperson for Mumbai Police said, “All police stations and traffic police have been asked to strengthen the nakabandi points to ensure labourers are not put in vehicles and taken out of the city. Essential service vehicles are especially being checked.”

“We have increased our foot patrolling in areas where migrant labourers are staying to find and solve their issues. We along with BMC are ensuring they get basic facilities like food, ration and if they have an accommodation issue, then we with the help of NGOs are also providing them place at shelter homes,” added Ashok.

The DCP added that they have received over 300 phone calls on 100 number since lockdown and 10 to 20 calls daily from migrant labourers.

“We take their address and send a police team to the spot after getting the call and identify their problems like food or shelter. We then provide it with the help of BMC or NGOs,” added Ashok.

The police said somewhere between 15,000 to 20,000 migrant workers are staying in Mumbai city.

top news
From red zone to green: Why PM Modi waited for April 20 to ease Covid-19 lockdown 2.0
From red zone to green: Why PM Modi waited for April 20 to ease Covid-19 lockdown 2.0
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
Covid-19: Assam becomes first state to import PPE kits directly from China
Covid-19: Assam becomes first state to import PPE kits directly from China
Election on his mind, Donald Trump goes after WHO chief and China
Election on his mind, Donald Trump goes after WHO chief and China
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) launched: India prices start at Rs 42,500
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) launched: India prices start at Rs 42,500
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Watch: China slams Donald Trump for halting WHO funding amid Covid pandemic
Watch: China slams Donald Trump for halting WHO funding amid Covid pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news