Police helpline got 300 calls from migrants since lockdown began

mumbai

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 23:53 IST

Around 300 calls, averaging to about 10 to 20 per day, have been received on number 100 from migrant labourers in need of food and shelter since the lockdown came into effect, said Mumbai Police on Wednesday.

When asked what measures police is taking to ensure there is no repeat of the recent Bandra like situation, where nearly 2,000 migrant labourers gathered on Tuesday demanding to be sent back home, Pranaya Ashok, DCP (operations) and spokesperson for Mumbai Police said, “All police stations and traffic police have been asked to strengthen the nakabandi points to ensure labourers are not put in vehicles and taken out of the city. Essential service vehicles are especially being checked.”

“We have increased our foot patrolling in areas where migrant labourers are staying to find and solve their issues. We along with BMC are ensuring they get basic facilities like food, ration and if they have an accommodation issue, then we with the help of NGOs are also providing them place at shelter homes,” added Ashok.

The DCP added that they have received over 300 phone calls on 100 number since lockdown and 10 to 20 calls daily from migrant labourers.

“We take their address and send a police team to the spot after getting the call and identify their problems like food or shelter. We then provide it with the help of BMC or NGOs,” added Ashok.

The police said somewhere between 15,000 to 20,000 migrant workers are staying in Mumbai city.