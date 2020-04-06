e-paper
Police officer from Kurar tests positive for Covid-19

mumbai Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:33 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
A 39-year-old police sub inspector from Kurar police station tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. He is in a stable condition and is doing well, a BMC ward officer said. Three police officers who were in touch with him have been tested as a precautionary measure. Bhagyashree Kapse, assistant commissioner and ward officer from Borivli (west), said the police sub inspector was feeling feverish and coughing last week following which he got himself tested for covid 19 on Friday. After the report came positive, he has been sent to Bhabha hospital for quarantine.

