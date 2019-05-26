Police rescue 135 women from brothel in Grant Road

The DB Marg police on Friday night rescued 135 women and detained 29 others in a raid conducted at an alleged brothel in south Mumbai.

“We have detained 29 sex traffickers who carried out the flesh trade,” said a police officer. “All the rescued women are in their thirties,” he said.The raid was conducted at Pavwala Street on Grant Road. One woman suffered injuries while trying to escape and has been admitted to a hospital, police said.

The police also found 65 male customers during the raid.

The police have registered a case against the accused under the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act (ITPA), 1956.

According to the police, this was one of the biggest raids in recent years based on the number of women rescued. The police is now ascertaining the role of the women who were detained.

Following the recent crackdown against alleged obscene performances in dance bars, the police have also focused their attention towards immoral trafficking in which certain red-light areas are under scanner.

First Published: May 26, 2019 01:38 IST