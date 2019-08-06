‘Poll code of conduct will impact Ganesh mandals’ funding’

mumbai

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 05:23 IST

With Assembly polls scheduled to take place in two months, which will also coincide with Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri festivals, the umbrella organisation of Ganesh mandals has sought a meeting with the Election Commission (EC) requesting the festival be exempted from the model code of conduct. The state Assembly elections are expected to take place around the end of September or early October. Ganeshotsav will begin on September 2, and idols will start arriving in the city from August 15.

In a letter to the EC dated August 2, the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshostsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS) said that the MCC, if implemented during Ganeshotsav, would impact funding of the mandals. However, a date for the meeting is yet to be decided.

“Ganeshotsav is considered to be training for those who want to enter politics. The office bearers of many mandals are affiliated to political parties. If the MCC is implemented, celebrations are bound to take a hit,” said Naresh Dahibavkar, president of BSGSS. “Mandals will not be able to display political banners and will not get sufficient funding. Moreover, political leaders will not be able to participate in the immersions.” Ganesh Gupta, treasurer of Mahim Mitra Mandal Kapad Bazaar, said the mandal had faced a similar problem in 2009, when the MCC coincided with the Ganeshotsav celebrations. “It is not just Ganesh mandals, but even Navratri mandals will face the issue. If the MCC is in place, we will have to seek permission for every event from the concerned Election Commission officer,” he said.

