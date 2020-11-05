Pollution in Ulhas, Waldhuni rivers: Supreme Court pulls up Maharashtra after dismal report

mumbai

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 23:56 IST

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday pulled up the Maharashtra government for failing to address water pollution at Ulhas and Waldhuni rivers, based on a two-day inspection report of both rivers by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). The next date of hearing is scheduled for November 25.

The SC bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee directed the state to implement recommendations of the report at the earliest, and also directed the state’s chief secretary to personally oversee the implementation and submit implementation plans before SC.

The joint report highlighted brazen violations that have continued for years, leading to the waters of Ulhas and Waldhuni being polluted. Water samples collected and analysed from 27 locations along both rivers and common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) handling industrial waste showed “substandard treatment mechanism” and “violations of water pollution norms by industries over the years”.

The report further identified that the impact of untreated industrial effluents. “The conclusion drawn indicates that the problems may have been persisting for a long time and need comprehensive measures which can be accomplished in short and medium terms,” the report read, submitting a list of 25 recommendations to improve water quality.

A total of 139 industrial units were found polluting the two rivers and of these, 117 did not have functional effluent treatment plants or did not have effective treatment for over 18 months (the existing deadline is six months limit) and 22 units failed to achieve zero liquid discharge (ZLD) as mandated by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). “The identified 22 units and the other 117 units may not be the comprehensive list of units causing pollution alone. There could be more especially among the red and orange category of industries… which need to be identified by MPCB,” the report said.

There were no checks on the movement of tankers in the industrial area and the report highlighted the possibility of such vehicles dumping hazardous waste into the river or streams leading to the river at night. Additionally, all CETPS failed to achieve the prescribed standards as per national water quality norms. The report also flagged instances where flouting norms had resulted in serious consequences, like when effluents from dye industries resulted in temporarily changing the colour of the rivers’ water.

SL Waghmare, MPCB regional officer (Kalyan) said, “There is a need for all departments to work in tandem to address issues. Wherever action was required, we have acted. However, owing to the pandemic and other constraints, the process has taken time and will be implemented. We have already tightened standards for CETPs, they are complying by modifying their treatment plan designs. Water quality improvement is expected soon.”

To escape detection through water consumption analysis, it was found that tankers were being used to supply water for manufacturing. Violations were detected even as many units remained closed or claimed to be working at 25% capacity during the lockdown, according to the report.

“The joint report covers every aspect of industrial pollution and gives 25 specific recommendations to abate industrial pollution. What CPCB and NEERI did in just two days, MPCB failed to do in 15 years,” said Zaman Ali, the counsel for petitioners.

The report said a “multidimensional approach was required with participation of various agencies to control sewage and industrial effluent pollution in Waldhuni and Ulhas Rivers”. Among the recommendations are round-the-clock surveillance of wastewater generating units in the catchment areas of both rivers; setting up vigilance teams; identifying leakages along major pipelines; setting up of 24x7 CCTV monitoring at pollution hotspots; GPS tracking system for all tankers operated from CETPs; movement of tankers in a stipulated time-frame; investigating more polluting industries; and reviewing water quality standards in the area.

Kalidas Bandekar, superintendent engineer (MMR), MIDC said, “All recommendations pertaining to MIDC will be strictly adhered to and implemented at the earliest.”

Petitioners before the SC said the CPCB-NEERI report provided evidence validating their earlier submissions before the SC. “The visit by the team appointed by SC has thrown up shocking facts. Despite this indicting report, industries continue to brazenly violate the pollution laws. We have collected evidence which we will be submitting before the court,” said Stalin D, director, Vanashakti.

WHAT LED TO THE INVESTIGATION?

The SC bench of justices DY Chandrachud and KM Joseph on September 7 had heard an interim application by environment group Vanashakti, alleging industries had dumped untreated effluents at several sections of the two rivers. The bench had then directed CPCB and NEERI to file a report within three weeks (from September 7) after inspecting both the rivers to identify the units which are causing pollution and then formulate recommendations and steps that need to be taken by the municipal corporations concerned (which will include Ulhasnagar, Kalyan Dombivli, Kulgaon Badlapur and Ambernath), regulatory bodies and units to remedy the situation.

WHAT HAPPENED DURING LOCKDOWN?

While the Ulhas River had turned turquoise and foamy, the water in Waldhuni turned deep red in some parts of MMR between May and June. Despite repeated complaints, there was no action on ground regarding their grievances, Vanashakti had said, which was confirmed by the CPCB-NEERI report too. Industries were found to operate without effluent treatment plants.”