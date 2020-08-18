e-paper
Portion of vacant building collapses in Bandra, 2 injured

mumbai Updated: Aug 18, 2020 00:14 IST
Sagar Pillai
Part of a vacated residential building near Rizvi College, in Bandra (West), collapsed, on Monday. Two people are injured in the incident. Emergency responders are at the site of the level-3 collapse.

Fire brigade team have so far rescued seven people. Search and rescue operation were still on till the time of going to print.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management cell, around 8.30pm, Kalpana Building collapsed on the four-storeyed Hardik Villa residential complex, on Sherley Rajan Road, near Rizvi College.

The collapse damaged the compound wall and ground floor of Hardik Villa. The cars parked on the road were also damaged. After the incident, Hardik Villa has been vacated.

Civic official said that Kalpana Building is more than two decades old. It tilted towards Hardik Villa and collapsed within a few seconds.

Saduq Rizvi, a resident of the area, said, “We heard a loud noise and saw that huge portion of the vacant building had collapsed, damaging another building, it’s ground floor and the road that passes through both the buildings. Few persons are feared to be trapped.”

Swapna Mhatre, local corporator, said, “The injured have been sent to a hospital and are being treated.”

