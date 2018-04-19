Prakash Ambedkar slams state over cop action against Dalit activists

Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar has alleged that police action was being taken against Dalit leaders and workers associated with Elgar Parishad in order to destroy evidence collected by them against right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide.

Ambedkar, who heads the Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, said that this was a part of a larger conspiracy to label Dalit activists as Maoists.

“The Pune police seized the laptops and other materials of the activists involved in the organisation of Elgar Parishad. Their motive is to wipe out the evidence against Bhide that we had presented to the CM during a protest in March,” said Ambedkar.

Ambedkar also alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was interfering in police action.

“In Govandi, an RSS activist named Krishna was directing the operations of the police,” said Ambedkar.

Ambedkar refuted Devendra Fadnavis’ claim that the raids were part of Centre-directed action against Maoist activities in urban areas. “I will not call him a liar, but he is misleading the people,” said Ambedkar.

The chief minister’s office, however, said that no official statement had been issued by Fadnavis on the issue.

The action came on the basis of a first information report filed against Kabir Kala Manch artistes for delivering “provocative” speeches during the Elgar Parishad. The Parishad was held at the historic Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, ahead of the 200th anniversary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle.

The complaint, filed in January, blamed the songs and speeches for the violence which erupted the following day.

Sambhaji Bhide, who heads the Shiv Pratishthan, and Milind Ekbote, who presides over the Samasta Hindu Aghadi, are believed to the masterminds behind the violence.

Ekbote, who was unable to secure anticipatory bail, has been arrested. Bhide is yet to be arrested.