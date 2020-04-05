Prisoners better be inside amid lockdown: HC

mumbai

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 22:19 IST

The Bombay high court (HC) has said it is better that prisoners are behind bars during the nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak as boundaries of almost all districts have been sealed to enforce the lockdown. “So far as Mumbai is concerned, it is reported that several areas are also sealed,” said the judge, adding, “As such, even if a prisoner is released on bail, it may not be possible for him to reach to his destination without risking his life due to outbreak of Covid-19.” He added, given the situation, prisoners will help save lives of many others - like court staff - by remaining inside jail.