Provide masks, gloves to traffic police: BMC

mumbai

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 00:01 IST

The public health committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demanded masks and gloves for traffic police officers to protect them from the novel coronavirus.

On Sunday, Amey Ghule, president of the committee, requested the Mumbai police to make it mandatory for traffic police officers to wear masks and gloves during duty hours.

He said, “During drink driving tests, drivers are asked to blow into the breath analyser. As this virus can spread through droplets, an infected driver can pass on the virus to healthy police officers. So, it is essential for them to wear such protective gears.”

Last week, a politician from Delhi, Tajinder Pal Singh wrote a letter to the Delhi commissioner seeking suspension of breathe-analyser.

Singh said, “The distance between the pipe and the machine is around 2-3 cm. So, when a person blows into it, the equipment gets infected with his/her droplets.”

Pranoy Ashok, deputy commissioner of police and Mumbai Police public relation officer said that they have already started distributing masks to police stations.

“We are taking all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our officers on duty. Along with masks, we have also instructed staffers to use sanitizers and maintain hygiene. We are also in the process to procure gloves for them,” he said.