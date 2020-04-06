Railways’ isolation coaches likely to be moved to rural areas

mumbai

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 18:25 IST

After modifying around 20,000 coaches of its outstation trains into isolation wards that can accommodate more than three lakh beds for coronavirus patients, the Indian Railways is now planning to use them in the rural areas in the country.

The Railway Board, which is the apex body of all the zonal railways, has asked the zones to identify locations which have minimal or no medical facilities to combat the virus outbreak. The isolation coaches will be moved to such areas.

“Once prepared, the coaches can be moved to rural areas which lack proper medical facilities so that more people will be benefitted,” a Railway Board official said.

Of the 20,000 isolation coaches, the Central and Western Railways will be converting 942 into isolation wards, of which 652 coaches will be available for Maharashtra. Central and Western Railways are identifying rural locations in the state where the coaches can be moved. However, the Central Railway (CR) plans to retain some coaches for the city. The coaches are being converted into isolation wards at Matunga and Lower Parel workshops, as well as at Wadi Bunder, Bandra Terminus and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) railway depots in the city.

“We are discussing and finalising a plan. The coaches are being converted but we plan to keep few coaches for Mumbai in case the cases surge further,” said a senior CR official.

The railway ministry has also directed all the railway zones to ensure that every bed has an oxygen cylinder next to it, the toilets are clean, there is adequate distance between the beds, and enclosed reception counters with microphone and speakers are provided, along with other facilities, in all isolation ward coaches.

The ministry has asked the railway zones to tie-up with all state governments and hospitals and provide the isolation ward coaches for interim duration to handle coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, the Central and Western Railways have also started making masks and protective equipment for its employees. CR has made 2,830 masks, while Western Railway (WR) has produced more than 1,000. The railways has also begun manufacturing of coverall suits. Zonal railways will also commence manufacturing of coverall suits.