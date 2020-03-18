e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Railways not doing enough to prevent the spread of coronavirus: State

Railways not doing enough to prevent the spread of coronavirus: State

mumbai Updated: Mar 18, 2020 00:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The railways have been asked to put in place facilities to screen railway passengers, similar to domestic and international airports, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but haven’t received any response from them yet, the state government on Tuesday informed the Bombay high court.

The HC was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Prabhadevi resident Sagar Jondhale, raising concerns about the outbreak. A note submitted by government pleader Priyabhushan Kakade said that local trains and buses in Mumbai are being cleaned with sodium hydrochloride solution. The note, filed in response to a public interest litigation, added that a high-powered committee of 21 heads of departments, led by the chief secretary, was monitoring the efforts.

It listed the measures taken by the state government to contain the spread of the virus, including closure of schools, colleges and postponement of university examinations and closure of public places like cinema halls, museums, gymnasiums, swimming pools, etc.

Besides, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission has also stayed its scheduled examinations.

top news
More flights for Iran, Italy as over 250 Indians test positive for coronavirus in Islamic Republic
More flights for Iran, Italy as over 250 Indians test positive for coronavirus in Islamic Republic
Why India’s social isolation approach on Covid-19 scores over UK’s ‘herd immunity’
Why India’s social isolation approach on Covid-19 scores over UK’s ‘herd immunity’
In Bengal’s first case, 18-year-old tests positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata
In Bengal’s first case, 18-year-old tests positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata
Hangman arrives in Tihar jail for execution of Delhi gang rape convicts
Hangman arrives in Tihar jail for execution of Delhi gang rape convicts
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
Why Ranjan Gogoi’s RS nomination is wrong, writes Abhishek Singhvi
Why Ranjan Gogoi’s RS nomination is wrong, writes Abhishek Singhvi
Coronavirus | India cases rise, minister quarantined, vaccine tests: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | India cases rise, minister quarantined, vaccine tests: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news