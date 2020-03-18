Railways not doing enough to prevent the spread of coronavirus: State

mumbai

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 00:33 IST

The railways have been asked to put in place facilities to screen railway passengers, similar to domestic and international airports, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but haven’t received any response from them yet, the state government on Tuesday informed the Bombay high court.

The HC was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Prabhadevi resident Sagar Jondhale, raising concerns about the outbreak. A note submitted by government pleader Priyabhushan Kakade said that local trains and buses in Mumbai are being cleaned with sodium hydrochloride solution. The note, filed in response to a public interest litigation, added that a high-powered committee of 21 heads of departments, led by the chief secretary, was monitoring the efforts.

It listed the measures taken by the state government to contain the spread of the virus, including closure of schools, colleges and postponement of university examinations and closure of public places like cinema halls, museums, gymnasiums, swimming pools, etc.

Besides, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission has also stayed its scheduled examinations.