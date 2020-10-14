Railways suggest colour-coded QR system for Mumbai train commuters based on staggered office timings

mumbai

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 00:32 IST

In order to resume local train services in the city, the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) on Tuesday met with the state government to suggest adopting a colour-coded QR (quick response)-based ticketing system in tandem with implementing staggered office timings for the private and public work sector.

According to railways officials, commuters would be provided time slots within which they can travel for work. These time slots would be designated different colours and could be displayed on the QR code on tickets and travel passes. Passengers will be allowed to commute during in the particular time slots available to them.

State government and railways officials discussed colour coding on the lines of the system being implemented by the Kolkata Metro. “We have asked for implementation of staggered office timings to reduce crowding inside local train compartments. Colour-coded QR systems can be introduced for operation of all local trains. We have recommended the same to the state government. It could be helpful once trains resume for the general public,” said a senior railway official who attended the meeting.

“We discussed the staggering of working hours to keep crowding at railway stations in check. However, the question remains unanswered about the enforcing authority. It is very difficult to monitor the timings even if we try to regulate them. Even though we issue the standard operating procedures (SOPs) or guidelines for various sectors, there is no monitoring to see if they are followed. Currently, we have allowed 30% of staff in private offices, but many firms are compelling more staff members to report to the office. The government does not have the machinery to enforce the guidelines,” said an official from Mantralaya.

The state government wants to stagger office hours and regulate the timings sector-wise. According to government officials, the sectors which can work in flexible timings are expected to be asked to stretch working hours for their staff. These sectors may be given priority for travelling on public transport as an incentive.

The official said that colour coding for 70 lakh daily passengers on local trains could not be possible. “The models to implement colour coding and staggered timings are being worked out, and may take shape after a few more meetings,” he said.

WR, CR to increase services

To improve frequency and reduce crowding, WR will be increasing its local train services from 506 to 700. “Train services will be increased to 700, including 10 AC locals,” said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, WR.

CR is also likely to introduce 247 new local train services. Presently, CR operates 453 local train services daily, and this will increase to around 700.