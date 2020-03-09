Raj Thackeray finalises shadow cabinet to keep eye on MVA govt

mumbai

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 00:32 IST

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray has finalised his shadow cabinet which will keep an eye on the working of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The shadow cabinet will scrutinise the decisions taken by the government, MNS leaders said.

The decision will be announced at the 14th foundation day anniversary at Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Raj will appoint senior leaders of the MNS who will be assigned ministries and their job will be to expose their shortcomings. Raj is expected to give home ministry to former minister of state Bala Nandgaonkar.

Similarly, Sandeep Deshpande will be in charge of urban development and Rita Gupta of women and child development, party insiders said.