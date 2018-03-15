Rajya Sabha candidates from Maha to be elected unopposed, after BJP withdraws 1 nomination

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and state women’s commission chief Vijaya Rahatkar withdrew her nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls, there are six candidates now, who are likely to be elected unopposed.

The BJP’s candidates include Union minister Prakash Javadekar, Kerala BJP leader M Muralidhar and former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane, and the Congress’ candidate is Kumar Ketkar. The Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena have re-nominated their sitting Rajya Sabha MPs Vandana Chavan and Anil Desai, respectively.

The BJP had created some ripples on Monday by fielding a fourth candidate, as the Congress and the NCP are a couple of votes short to get their candidates elected. The required number of votes from members of the Legislative Assembly is 42, but the Congress and the NCP have 41.

With a tally of 122 members and the support of 15 other members from smaller parties and independents, the BJP has the required number to get three candidates elected to Rajya Sabha. However, even with support from non-BJP MLAs and the possibility of transfer of votes from the Shiv Sena (which has 63 members), winning a seat for a fourth candidate would have been difficult.

“We withdrew Rahatkar’s candidature on Thursday. Our party has three candidates in the fray. The official result will now be announced by the returning officer,” said parliamentary affairs minister Girish Bapat.