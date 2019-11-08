Rare record: Mumbai records highest all-time November monthly rain

mumbai

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 13:43 IST

The tally for monthly rainfall this November in Mumbai has been the highest ever, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In just two heavy spells recorded over a total of seven hours on two days - 46.3mm on November 1 and 62.3mm on November 8 - rainfall this November stands at 108.6mm, which is now the all-time high rainfall for the month.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been collating rain data since 1901. Prior to 2019, 77.5mm was recorded during November 2009 and 47.2mm during November 2010 while the previous all-time high was during November 1979 at 101.3mm.

On November 1, unseasonal showers from afternoon onwards due to cyclone Maha led to Mumbai recording its highest 24-hour November rainfall (46.3mm) in 10 years in a span of just three hours. On November 8, Mumbai recorded 32.7mm rain between 5.30am and 9.30am, and 29.6mm between 9.30am and 11.30am.

“Rain under the influence of weakened tropical cyclone Maha (now a weather depression) is possibly the last major spell of rain this year. The city has received its highest annual rain total with showers reported from June 25 all the way up to November 8,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD Pune. “Another tropical cyclone has been reported in the Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Bulbul, which is not likely to have any effect on the west coast but delay winter onset for the state till the third week of November,” he added.

On Friday, light to moderate rain with isolated intense spells and gusty winds was recorded in the suburbs and further north of Mumbai such as Thane, Palghar, Dahanu etc, south Mumbai recorded only traces of rain with bright sunshine from 10 am onwards. “Spatial variation in rainfall has been witnessed as rain bands from the remnants of cyclone Maha, located along south Gujarat, spreads maximum till Palghar, Thane districts and its impacts extends till Mumbai suburbs,” said another IMD official.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet said, “This is the last spell of rain for Mumbai for this year. An isolated rain spell is expected late afternoon for Mumbai on Friday but since cyclone Maha has become insignificant, only scattered rain is expected now for select regions in north Konkan.”

Independent meteorologists said this was a very rare weather event for Mumbai during November. “The weather depression (cyclone Maha remnants) led to a surge in moisture incursions over north Konkan including Mumbai. However, from Saturday onwards a partly cloudy sky with intermittent sunshine is expected,” said Sridhar Balasubramanian, associate professor, department of mechanical engineering and associate faculty, IDP Climate Studies, IIT- B.