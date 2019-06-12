Realtors to protest Mumbai civic body delay in project nods

Builders in the Goregaon-Dahisar belt will protest against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday over its delay in approvals, which they claim has left more than 350-400 projects stuck.

The builders have planned to hold a silent protest titled ‘Save Real Estate Industry’ in front of the BMC’s office in Kandivli which grants approvals for real estate projects. The builders have alleged BMC officials are unable to decode the new Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034. DCPR is a document that spells out the rules to regulate construction, permissions and land use up to 2034.

BMC officials have refuted these allegations.

Harish Jain, a Borivli based builder whose three ongoing projects have been stalled, asked, “How can we finish our projects on time if the approvals are delayed?” He said that despite the construction work being stopped, he still has to pay monthly rents to the original residents of the building he is revamping. “If we fail to give rents, these tenants lodge police complaints and we cannot afford to have cases against us,” he said.

Ritesh Shah, another builder, said, “Our tenants are living in old dangerous structures, which can collapse anytime but we cannot ask them to vacate till we get approvals. BMC officials are interpreting the DCPR as they want and we are left to suffer. Our applications are being rejected in bulk.” The Maharashtra Chambers of Housing Industry (MCHI), the apex body of the builders, has also pledged support to the stir.

A senior civic officer of the BMC’s Development Plan (DP) department said, “The builders who have issues met with the municipal commissioner on Tuesday afternoon, and resolved the issue. The problem on BMC’s side is not with understanding the DCPR. If applicants have all requisite details in place, we will give them permissions.”

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 00:16 IST