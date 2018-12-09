Remains of woman killed on train to Mumbai taken to Surat for last rites

On Friday afternoon, Dariya Devi Shankar Chaudhary should have got off the Bhuj-Dadar Express at around 12.30pm and if she had, she would have met her brother-in-law, Ramesh Bholanath Chaudhary at Dadar Station. When Ramesh reached the station, he couldn’t find his sister-in-law. He had no idea that only her dead body was in the train. “No one is safe in Mumbai,” said Ramesh, who on Saturday accompanied Chaudhary’s husband and three children back to Surat, to perform Chaudhary’s last rites.

“We are still in a state of shock. We are not rich and she was not carrying any cash or jewellery with her to be a target of robbers. We are still unaware of why she was killed,” said Ramesh, 37, who is married to Chaudhary’s sister and a resident of Neelam Committee Chawl at Sewri Cross Road in Wadala. Ramesh told the police that Chaudhary was wearing two gold rings on her right hand and one thin gold chain, none of which were found on her body.

This was not the first time Chaudhary, 40, had travelled to Mumbai from her hometown of Surat. “Dariya Devi was used to travelling alone and once a year she used to visit us for a few days. She used to take the same train and come to Dadar station from where I used to pick her up,” said Ramesh. On Friday, Ramesh reached Dadar at 12.30pm to pick Chaudhary up, but instead got a call from the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Mumbai Central. They asked him to come and identify a body.

“They had called me as Dariya Devi was carrying a chit with my mobile number on it in her luggage, which the police found next to her body. I identified the body and informed Shankar [Chaudhary’s husband] who was in Surat,” said Ramesh.

Ramesh said that Shankar, a sales executive at a garment shop, arrived in Mumbai on Saturday morning. After completing the formalities, they claimed Chaudhary’s body and returned to Surat. “I will return on Sunday and take an update from the police about the investigations as they have not told us anything yet,” said Ramesh.

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 00:46 IST