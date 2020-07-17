e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Residents evacuated after building develops cracks in Maharashtra’s Thane

Residents evacuated after building develops cracks in Maharashtra’s Thane

The civic authorities have also emptied two chawls adjoining Sai Anand Apartments, which developed cracks and tilted late on Thursday night, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

mumbai Updated: Jul 17, 2020 11:33 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Thane
Local firemen and police personnel rushed to the scene for the evacuation, the official said.
Local firemen and police personnel rushed to the scene for the evacuation, the official said.
         

At least nine families were evacuated from a 20-year-old building, after it developed cracks and tilted in Khopat area of Maharashtra’s Thane city, a civic official said on Friday.

At least nine flats in the building have been sealed and the residents were shifted to a civic school nearby, he said.

Local firemen and police personnel rushed to the scene for the evacuation, the official said.

At least nine flats in the building have been sealed and the residents were shifted to a civic school nearby, he said.

As a precautionary measure, residents of Salunke Chawl and Bhoir Chawl have also been evacuated and shifted to the nearby civic school, the officer said.

