Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Resignation to appointment with CM: Miffed MLAs plan next move

mumbai Updated: Jan 02, 2020 00:59 IST
Swapnil Rawal
The resentment among Shiv Sena legislators over the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) cabinet expansion is growing. While a former minister and MLA from Paranda (Osmanabad), Tanaji Sawant, is miffed at not getting a cabinet berth, another heavyweight Sena legislator Bhaskar Jadhav has sought an appointment with Sena chief and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to seek answers. Besides the Sena, a Congress MLA from Karvir (Kolhapur), PN Patil, is planning to resign as a legislator.

Sena insiders said that Sawant, who was hoping to secure a cabinet berth, landed up at Matoshree on the day of the cabinet expansion after his name did not feature on the list. However, Thackeray, who was in a hurry to reach Vidhan Bhavan for the swearing-in ceremony, could not meet him. A fleeting conversation between the two happened as the chief minister was entering his car. A Sena functionary confirmed that Sawant came to meet Thackeray and said, “While Uddhav ji was leaving in his car, he [Sawant] told him that henceforth he will not come to Matoshree seeking a ministerial berth. To which, Uddhav ji said ‘Jai Maharashtra’ and left.”

The Shiv Sena deputy leader from Solapur district was one of the hopefuls from within the Sena, and his exclusion came as a surprise to many.

Meanwhile, Jadhav said that he was “shocked” at not being included in the Thackeray cabinet. “I was shocked and surprised. I want to understand from the party chief if I fell short on experience or merit. I also want to check if there are any bitter feelings owing to any incident in the past,” Jadhav said, referring to his quitting the Sena in 2004.

