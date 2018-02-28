Restore protection to slain builder’s son till trial is complete: Bombay high court tells police

The Bombay high court on Tuesday directed Navi Mumbai police commissioner to forthwith restore police protection to Sandeep Kumar, son of slain builder Sunil Kumar Loharia.

The division bench of justice Bhushan Gavai and justice Bharati Dangre directed the top cop to continue the police protection to Sandeep till the time the trial of his father’s killing is completed.

The bench accepted the unconditional apology tendered by the police commissioner for failing to comply with an earlier high court order to hear Sandeep and relook into the abrupt withdrawal of his police protection.

Sandip Kumar had approached the high court through advocate Himanshu Kode, after the police protection provided to him was abruptly withdrawn, purportedly for want of payment of police protection dues – at the rate of Rs1.80 lakh a month.

He apprehended a threat to his life, as the trial in his father, Sunil Kumar Loharia’s murder has started and witnesses were being examined.

According to an affidavit filed by Sandeep Kumar, his slain father had apprehended a threat to his life and had approached the high court seeking police protection.

According to the affidavit, Sunil Kumar Loharia filed a petition on February 13, 2013, and the petition was to come up for hearing a week later, but the developer was brutally killed on February 16, 2013.

The bench had on Saturday rapped the top cop after noticing that he had flatly refused to meet Sandip Kumar despite earlier high court order.