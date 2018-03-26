Revamp of Sassoon Docks in Mumbai: Work to start in two months

The much-awaited revamp of one of the city’s oldest waterfronts is about to kick-start in two months. The revamp of the Sassoon Docks to be undertaken by the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) involves streamlining fishing activities integrated with tourism aspects that are aimed at turning the area into a vibrant spot.

The Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation (MFDC), which will be undertaking one of the four phases of the redevelopment, will be issuing a request for proposals soon to carry out the works of building and modernising the sheds. In this phase, the fisheries department will also be undertaking the works of creating an ice plant and a conveyor system at the New Sassoon Docks. It will also be looking at creating a sewage and effluent treatment plant, organising clean water from BMC, creating toilet blocks, providing dustbins and spaces for workshops and auction halls.

An official closely associated with the project said, “The decision was taken in a meeting held on Friday last week. Once the request for proposals is issued, the contractors will be finalised in a month and work on the ground can start immediately. At the same time, we have also asked our consultant to start working on procuring approvals for the next phase.”

Aiming to create a modern fishing village, MbPT is planning to create an air-conditioned fish market, amphitheatre, open exhibition space, a fish museum, provide for fish excursions and space for multi-cuisine restaurants in the next phase.

After many deliberations with fishermen, local citizens, and artists, the authority has prepared a draft plan for the area that will be completed in two years. At present, the dock area is unorganised with activities undertaken in a haphazard manner. Currently, MbPT is looking at regulating traffic, removing encroachment on the roads, creating a new shed for the peeling activity undertaken by local fisherwomen of the Banjara community and a cleanliness routine for the area, which includes segregating wet and dry waste.