Rishi Kapoor admitted to city hospital

mumbai Updated: Apr 30, 2020 00:59 IST
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

His family took him to the hospital after he complained about difficulty in breathing .

His brother and actor Randhir Kapoor said he was “better” now. “I hope he gets well soon. We are praying for the best. He has been hospitalised this morning by his family due to a little breathing problem. I have not had the chance to see him because the hospital is not allowing anyone inside. Only his wife and son are there with him,” he said.

The actor underwent treatment in New York, United States after being diagnosed with cancer in 2018. During his stay there, an array of Bollywood actors namely Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, among others, visited him.

After a bone marrow treatment and spending about a year in New York, he returned to India in September 2019. The veteran actor was last seen in The Body (2019).

