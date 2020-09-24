e-paper
Robber arrested for chasing GRP constable with a chopper in hand in Mumbai

Robber arrested for chasing GRP constable with a chopper in hand in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Sep 24, 2020 00:33 IST
Megha Sood
Megha Sood
         

Wadala Government railway police arrested a 26-year-old robber who chased a constable with a chopper in his hand from Wadala station to Kasaiwada in Kurla a week ago.

Rajendra Pal, senior inspector, Wadala GRP, said the incident took place when constable Kishor Partole, 29, was on patrolling duty at Wadala railway station and noticed a robber moving towards platform number 4 at the station. Partole identified the accused, Mohammed Sayyed Shaikh, from several CCTV videos. Partole, who was in casual attire, began following Shaikh. Shaikh, however, noticed him.

“Partole did not even have time to react when Shaikh pulled out a chopper from his pocket and pounced on him,” said Pal. Partole then ran across the platform as commuters stared in shock and hopped on a train moving towards Kurla. Shaikh, too, managed to board the train.

“Shaikh realised that Partole would shout for help as the train approached Kurla station, and hence jumped onto the tracks. This time, Partole started chasing Shaikh, but lost him near Kasaiwada,” said Pal.

The police then registered an offence against Shaikh and started looking for him.

“We traced a mobile phone that Shaikh was seen stealing a few days ago on a CCTV footage and tracked the phone to a resident of Titwala. The resident, who had bought the stolen mobile phone, knew Shaikh and gave us his address,” said Pal.

However, the police were unable to arrest Shaikh from his house, and laid a trap in Kurla and Wadala. He was arrested on Monday at Kasaiwada for trying to attack a constable and possession of a weapon.

