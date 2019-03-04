Rs 4.5 crore plan for jogging track, garden, stage at Mumbai’s Dadar TT flyover

A jogging track, garden, seating arrangements, open gymnasium, and better toilets – the space under the Dadar TT flyover is set to get all these facilities, with the beautification that begins on Wednesday.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Rs 4.5-crore project will open up nearly 53,538sqft of space for the public.

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray and other Shiv Sena leaders performed the bhoomipujan for the work on Saturday. The contract mandates the beautification to be completed within 11 months.

A senior civic official said, “The project is in addition to the 22 flyovers that will be beautified under the Gardens Under Flyover project. The Dadar TT flyover plan also includes setting up vertical gardens, walkways and a small stage for cultural events.”

Vertical gardens or living walls includes rooting plants on a structural support and giving them water and nutrients through a source fitted on top.

Amey Ghole, local Shiv Sena corporator, said, “I had proposed beautification of this space in 2018. The space below this flyover saw illegal parkings and was encroached upon by anti-social elements. Once the plan is executed, it will become an iconic spot in Dadar (East) similar to Shivaji Park.”

The 22 flyovers and skywalks that will be revamped include structures at Byculla, Parel, Elphinstone, Worli, Bandra, Andheri, Jogeshwari, Vikhroli, Goregaon, Kurla and Chembur. These gardens will give six acres of open space to the city. The entire project will cost the BMC around Rs 15 crore.

