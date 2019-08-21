Rs4,802-crore Beed water grid gets Cabinet nod

mumbai

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 00:25 IST

A month after giving the go-ahead for implementing its water grid project in Aurangabad and Jalna, the state cabinet on Tuesday allowed for its extension in Beed.

While project package in Aurangabad-Jalna was given ₹4,293 crore, the one in Beed has received ₹4,802 crore. The remaining two packages for Latur-Osmanabad and Nanded-Parbhani-Hingoli will be presented before the cabinet within the next month.The ₹18,000-crore scheme aims to connect eleven dams through an integrated pipe network across eight districts in drought-prone Marathwada to ensure equal distribution of water across the region.

The state government will implement the project in four packages that will be implemented on hybrid annuity models, under which the state will spend 60% of the amount and private players will raise the balance through debt and equity.

Water supply minister Babarao Lonikar said, “After the cabinet nod for two packages, the work will be allotted to the private players on a hybrid annuity basis. We are launching the pilot project in 176 villages in Jalna by this month-end. Once completed, the Marathwada water grid will provide water to 79 cities, 76 tehsils and 12,998 villages.”

