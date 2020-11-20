e-paper
Ruling alliance in Maharashtra releases candidates’ list for Legislative Council

mumbai Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 01:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Sharad Pawar said that the guardian ministers and coordination ministers will ensure candidates of the MVA government will win the Legislative Council elections for five seats.
The ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Thursday released a list of candidates for the December 1 biennial election to five graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies of the Legislative Council. Counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The list was part of a joint statement issued by state Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Jayant Patil, senior Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai and state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat.

Earlier in the day, NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a review meeting with the party’s ministers.

“During the meeting, the issue of the election came up for discussion. Discussion was held on contesting the polls jointly,” party sources said.

Pawar said that the guardian ministers and coordination ministers of each district will ensure candidates of the MVA government will win the Legislative Council elections for five seats. The directives were issued at a meeting of all the NCP ministers at YB Chavan Centre at Nariman Point on Thursday. MVA has fielded Shrikant Deshpande (Shiv Sena) from Amravati teachers constituency, Arun Lad (NCP) from Pune graduates constituency, Satish Chavan (NCP) Aurangabad graduates constituency, Jayant Asgaonkar (Congress) Pune teachers constituency and Abhijit Wanjari (Congress) from Pune graduates constituency. The Election Commission of India on November 2 declared elections for five seats that are vacant since July 19.

