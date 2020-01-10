Saamana backs Mehek Prabhu, says BJP needs counselling

mumbai

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 00:31 IST

The Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece Saamana, on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, saying they needed “counselling”.

The Sena through the editorial backed Mehek Prabhu, the woman who held a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard during the protests held at Gateway of India in the aftermath of the violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi. It said she had already clarified her actions, despite which the BJP attacked her.

After a picture of Prabhu holding the placard was circulated, Fadnavis took to Twitter and said, “Protest is for what exactly? Why slogans of “Free Kashmir”? How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai? ‘Free Kashmir’ slogans by Azadi gang at 2km from CMO? Uddhav ji are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India campaign right under your nose???@OfficeofUT.”

The editorial said BJP leaders want the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra to fall and the Opposition rejoiced every small or new incident against the state government.

“The Opposition needs counselling, as everyday they think the government will fall and they will come back. Never in the past 50 years was the Opposition so directionless. Since the time Opposition leader Fadnavis sat on the chair, it has been directionless,” it said, adding they are “concerned” about the Opposition party.

The editorial also said after the woman explained her motive, the BJP leaders criticising her “fell flat on their faces”. It said, “A Mumbaikar Marathi girl lamented the plight of people of Kashmir in a peaceful manner. However, the Opposition is terming it as an act of treason.”