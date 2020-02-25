e-paper
Saamana taunts Fadnavis, urges him to do his job as Opposition leader

mumbai Updated: Feb 25, 2020 17:39 IST
The Shiv Sena on Tuesday taunted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and urged him to work as the leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, instead of disrupting the work during the first budget session that started on Monday.

“If the leader of the Opposition does his job diligently and has knowledge, many citizens and officers will approach him with work, like they approach the chief minister. Then the Opposition leader can function like a shadow chief minister. But Fadnavis has half-baked knowledge,” the party said in its mouthpiece Saamana.

It also exhorted Fadnavis to take lessons in communication and cooperation from the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) while refuting the former chief minister’s allegations that there is miscommunication and lack of dialogue in the ruling alliance.

Further lashing out at Fadnavis for not attending chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s event to discuss the state of affairs over tea at his official bungalow over the weekend, the Saamana said, “Discussions for the good of Maharashtra could have happened.”

Fadnavis had taken to social media on weekend after missing Thackeray’s tea party, and said, “There is no point in attending a discussion with MVA as leader of the Opposition, because MVA does not have any internal communication.”

In response to the comment, Saamana said on Tuesday, “There is no miscommunication in MVA. Everyone in MVA is resolved to run the government for five years. If the Opposition cannot digest this, it cannot be helped.”

The Saamana also said that the coming together of three different parties with diverse ideologies to form the government is also a proof of the dialogue between them.

Taking a jibe at BJP, Saamana said, “In the brief 80 hours that Fadnavis was the CM in Maharashtra before MVA formed the government, he held dialogues with everyone, including the enforcement directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Raj Bhavan, but could not break even a single legislator from the then Opposition, comprising NCP [Nationalist Congress Party], Congress and Shiv Sena.”

“There is an opinion doing rounds at the present that MVA should organise classes in communication and invite all senior BJP leaders to it. If the BJP had been good at dialogue, Maharashtra’s political situation would have been very different,” Saamana said taking a jibe at the BJP.

