 Sai Baba devotees in Mumbai to to run a relay marathon from Jogeshwari to Shirdi | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 11, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Sai Baba devotees in Mumbai to to run a relay marathon from Jogeshwari to Shirdi

The athletes will reach their destination on Friday

mumbai Updated: Apr 11, 2018 00:44 IST
Yesha Kotak
Of 10 athletes, seven serve in the Mumbai police..
Of 10 athletes, seven serve in the Mumbai police..(HT PHOTO)

To commemorate the centenary year of Sai Baba’s death anniversary, 10 athletes from the city left for Shirdi from Jogeshwari on Tuesday evening with a mashaal (torch) .

The athletes will reach their destination on Friday.

“We will be carrying a flame, lit by local residents of Jogeshwari and cover a distance of 280km [to Shirdi] . While returning, we will collect and bring back offerings from Shirdi Sai Baba temple for the devotees,” said Niranjan Aaher, co-ordinator, Sai Shaam Mitra Mandal, which has organised the run.

Of 10 athletes, seven serve in the Mumbai police. The athletes will be accompanied by an eight-member support staff, consisting of volunteers, photographers and doctors in an ambulance.

Ffor a cause

Hitesh Sawant, an athlete who will be leading the team, said they are trying to spread a social message among the youth through the spiritual cause.

“The youth today are obsessed with technology and have forgotten the importance of healthy living. We want them
to get involved in sports and
the relay marathon is an attempt towards the same,” Sawant said.

tags

more from mumbai
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature