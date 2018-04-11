Sai Baba devotees in Mumbai to to run a relay marathon from Jogeshwari to Shirdi

To commemorate the centenary year of Sai Baba’s death anniversary, 10 athletes from the city left for Shirdi from Jogeshwari on Tuesday evening with a mashaal (torch) .

The athletes will reach their destination on Friday.

“We will be carrying a flame, lit by local residents of Jogeshwari and cover a distance of 280km [to Shirdi] . While returning, we will collect and bring back offerings from Shirdi Sai Baba temple for the devotees,” said Niranjan Aaher, co-ordinator, Sai Shaam Mitra Mandal, which has organised the run.

Of 10 athletes, seven serve in the Mumbai police. The athletes will be accompanied by an eight-member support staff, consisting of volunteers, photographers and doctors in an ambulance.

Ffor a cause

Hitesh Sawant, an athlete who will be leading the team, said they are trying to spread a social message among the youth through the spiritual cause.

“The youth today are obsessed with technology and have forgotten the importance of healthy living. We want them

to get involved in sports and

the relay marathon is an attempt towards the same,” Sawant said.